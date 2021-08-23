CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.70.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$39.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.90. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

