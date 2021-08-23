Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,033 OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.02 on Monday. OFS Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

OFS Capital Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

