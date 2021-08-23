Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 15,872 Shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Antelope Enterprise worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEHL opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

