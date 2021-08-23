Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 153,680 shares during the period. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SSY stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $166,673.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.