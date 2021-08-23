Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

ERYP stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.00.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERYP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP).

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.