Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FVE opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 0.94.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

