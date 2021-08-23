Citigroup Lowers ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $7.50

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

WISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 767.90% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $294,715.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,652 shares in the company, valued at $765,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 925,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,314,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock worth $4,549,138 in the last three months. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

