City Office REIT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,882 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,903% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIO. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday. Compass Point boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

City Office REIT stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 57,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

