Civitas Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $421.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $113,375.79 and approximately $421.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00021449 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,218,574 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

