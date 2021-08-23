Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $281,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $249.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

