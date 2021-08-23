Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $703,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after acquiring an additional 81,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

SNV opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

