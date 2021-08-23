Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $168.91 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.