Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Upgraded to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$2.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSPCF remained flat at $$2.05 during trading on Monday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

