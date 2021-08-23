Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,294. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.