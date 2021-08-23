Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,483 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RODM. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $31.35. 433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,324. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09.

