Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 843 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.83. 560,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,430,771. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

