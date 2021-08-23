Clover Leaf Capital Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:CLOEU)

Clover Leaf Capital’s (NASDAQ:CLOEU) quiet period will end on Monday, August 30th. Clover Leaf Capital had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Clover Leaf Capital’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CLOEU opened at $10.20 on Monday. Clover Leaf Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

