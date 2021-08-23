Colicity Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 23rd

Colicity’s (OTCMKTS:COLIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Colicity had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

COLIU stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Colicity has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth $145,000.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

