ColossusXT Price Down 12.2% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.98 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001985 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008175 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000747 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,101,523,729 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.