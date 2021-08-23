Community Bank N.A. Acquires 8,360 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,943,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,668 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,650,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,038,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 481,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,233 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,054,000.

USHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,359 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51.

