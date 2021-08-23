Community Bank N.A. Acquires 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 88,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $52.24 on Monday, hitting $2,800.83. 1,420,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,563. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,817.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,582.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

