Community Bank N.A. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,793,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,247. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

