Community Bank N.A. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,039,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,313,000 after buying an additional 93,176 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after purchasing an additional 165,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 563,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 556,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.25. 2,711,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $39.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

