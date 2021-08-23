Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Lowered to $14.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,281. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.