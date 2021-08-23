Comparing Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Atento -3.79% -6.46% -0.44%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Atento, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Atento 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atento has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Atento’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.57 -$520.82 million N/A N/A Atento $1.41 billion 0.25 -$46.88 million ($0.72) -32.36

Atento has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.23, suggesting that its share price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in Delhi and Mumbai. It offers GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc. In addition, it provides mobile, international long distance, and Internet services in Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

