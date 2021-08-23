Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 229 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

