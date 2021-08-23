Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 55,088 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

