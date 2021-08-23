comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider Purchases $86,261.40 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) insider William Paul Livek bought 25,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $86,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,019,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SCOR stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $288.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.18. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in comScore by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.