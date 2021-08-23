Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stake Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,095,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conduent were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Conduent by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 757,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Conduent by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 664,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNDT opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

