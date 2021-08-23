Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.62. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Conn’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $675,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 562.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 221,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $636.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.