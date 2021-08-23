Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Holdings Cut by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNSL. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth about $4,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 466,319 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 51.1% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 464,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100,791 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $9.34 on Monday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.72.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

