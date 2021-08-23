Contrasting Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) & FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Emtec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 9.03 $704.22 million $10.70 24.41 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies and Emtec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $315.89, indicating a potential upside of 20.92%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Emtec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 31.43% 29.53% 8.26% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Emtec on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides employee expense management solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfilment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, it provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. The company serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Emtec

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

