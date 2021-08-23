Contrasting Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF)

GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GTN and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTN N/A N/A N/A Groupon 0.75% 14.81% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GTN and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTN 0 0 1 0 3.00 Groupon 1 4 1 0 2.00

Groupon has a consensus price target of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 86.91%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than GTN.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTN and Groupon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $1.42 billion 0.47 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -7.70

GTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Summary

Groupon beats GTN on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTN Company Profile

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

