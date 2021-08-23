Contrasting Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) & Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hope Bancorp pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 2.62 $111.51 million $0.90 15.43 Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.58 $14.77 million $7.33 12.35

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hope Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.40%. Heartland BancCorp has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 25.44% 7.59% 0.91% Heartland BancCorp 24.71% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Heartland BancCorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Gahanna, OH.

