Contrasting Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 9.04% 14.71% 5.08% Orbsat -57.74% -524.89% -123.38%

This table compares Telekom Austria and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.20 billion 1.16 $443.69 million $1.32 13.78 Orbsat $5.69 million 1.14 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Volatility and Risk

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telekom Austria and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Orbsat on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

