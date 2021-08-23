Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $24.24 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 63.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,684 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

