Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $14.90 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,701 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,898,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI stock traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,813. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

