Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $14.90 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,701 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,898,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
URI stock traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,813. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.45.
URI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.