Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,556,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,435,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.77. 10,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,532. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

