Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 266,567 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,567 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,391. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

