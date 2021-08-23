Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $195,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $5,295,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $598,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,508. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.51.

