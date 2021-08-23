Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. American International Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,457,000 after buying an additional 104,826 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in American International Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.56. 155,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upped their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.