Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $144.73. 142,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,631. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $354.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

