Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. 101,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $803.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.19.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación América Airports

