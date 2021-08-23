Cosmos Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $21.42 or 0.00043524 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $728.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,285.68 or 1.00134055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00073381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 277,997,617 coins and its circulating supply is 220,213,014 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

