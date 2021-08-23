Cowen Begins Coverage on Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE LICY opened at $8.68 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.