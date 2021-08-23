Cowen Downgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $73.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

