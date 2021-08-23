Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 16,200 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PCOR stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 596,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. KeyCorp began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

