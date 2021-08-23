Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Trading Up 12.3%

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) shares were up 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73. Approximately 125,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 598,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.01.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

