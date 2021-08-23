Critical Review: Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) & American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Electric Power and Dominion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $14.94 billion 3.05 $2.20 billion $4.44 20.51 Dominion Energy $14.17 billion 4.57 -$401.00 million $3.54 22.61

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Dominion Energy. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Electric Power and Dominion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 1 8 0 2.70 Dominion Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

American Electric Power presently has a consensus price target of $95.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $84.78, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Dominion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Risk and Volatility

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dominion Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 14.78% 11.02% 2.84% Dominion Energy 16.61% 12.47% 3.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats American Electric Power on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by William W. Berry in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

