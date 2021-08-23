Critical Review: Stryve Foods (SNAX) and Its Peers

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stryve Foods to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -42.50 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 3.27

Stryve Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stryve Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 353 1220 1248 33 2.34

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.10%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Stryve Foods competitors beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

